Thailand Post to give away free sets of commemorative stamps and postcards

Thailand Post says it is making 9,999,999 commemorative stamps and postcards in memory of the passing of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej and distribute to the people free of charge.

The free postcards affixed with the one-baht stamp bearing the image of His Majesty the King in military uniform will come with a seal dated Oct 13, 2016, the day His Majesty passed away.

According to Thailand Post president Samorn Terdthampiboon, the commemorative postcards and stamps were also made in memory of His Majesty ‘s benevolence to the people and the postal activities.

The commemorative postcards and stamps will be given free to people for collection via online registration, and at all postal offices across the country from November 7-30.

Interested people can register for the commemorative postcards and stamps by filling their identification card numbers, names, addresses and telephone numbers in the application forms.

The postcards will be sent to them by mail.

She said only one postcard will be given out to one person.

More information can be inquired from THP Contact Center 1545.