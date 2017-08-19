Thailand Live Gastronomy festival organises to boost culinary tourism in the Kingdom

Bangkok,The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is organising the ‘Thailand Live Gastronomy’ festival as part of the strategies to put greater emphasis on Gastronomy Tourism, which is considered as an important part of the travel through unique Thai local experiences.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor said, “Gastronomy Tourism is one of the key highlights in the TAT’s marketing plan 2018 to heighten Thailand as a preferred destination. We aim to leverage the uniqueness of Thai food to motivate tourists and foodies to embark on a culinary journey to taste signature dishes in renowned towns and cities across the country as a way of exploring unique Thai culture and ways of life.”

The Thailand Live Gastronomy, which will be presented with a tagline ‘Flavours to the World’, is scheduled to take place next week, from 25 to 27 August, at one of Bangkok’s famous shopping and dining venues, Siam Square.

The event will be showcasing must-try signature local dishes from around the country in the ‘Original’ section, special menus from seven famous Street Food areas of Bangkok, and fresh seafood from fisherman villages in the Southern Region. Thailand’s signature dishes including Tom Yum Kung. Phat Thai, Som Tam (Green Papaya Salad), Massaman Curry, and Green Curry – voted among the World’s 50 Best Foods by CNN Travel readers – will also be available for visitors to enjoy. In addition, four of Thailand’s famous tuk-tuks or three-wheeled auto rickshaws will also be converted into local food trucks.

There will be a ‘Gastronomy Innovation’ section where talented Thai and foreign chefs will be showcasing innovative ways of cooking Thai food in a specially-designed kitchen. Local and international visitors will also have the chance to try and buy some rare tropical fruits from local orchards. In addition, organic food will be available while Thai rice, the staple food of Thailand, will be presented in an exhibition as well as in the forms of many different dishes.

The three-day food festival will be entertaining visitors with traditional performances including Thai kick-boxing or Muay Thai, mini concerts by Thai pop singers, cultural shows and traditional Thai music produced by Thai musical instruments.

Mr. Yuthasak added, “We hope that after having the chance to taste the many signature dishes on offer at the Thailand Live Gastronomy, local and international visitors will be inspired and motivated to visit many parts of Thailand to taste local dishes in their destinations of origin.”

Some of the other highlighted activities in the TAT’s Gastronomy Tourism initiative are the launch of the Michelin Guide Bangkok at the end of this year, and the hosting of the 4th UNWTO World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism in Bangkok next year.