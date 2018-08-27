Thailand continues to experience downpours

Bangkok – Regions across Thailand are warned of flashfloods and forest runoff as heavy rains persist.

Inclement weather over the weekend affected the north, northeast, the central plains, the east, and the west coast of the nation while waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand were up to 2 meters high.

Officials in charge of dams and reservoirs are keeping a close watch on changes in water levels, especially the dams that have already exceeded 80% of their total capacity including Kaeng Krachan Dam, Nam Un Dam, Vajiralongkorn Dam, Khun Dan Prakan Chon Dam, and Pranburi Dam.

In addition there are other large reservoirs and water retention areas that have seen a swift rise in the amount of water stored, such as Ratchaprapa Dam, Khiri Than Reservoir, and Srinagarind Dam. The quantity of water last measured at these reservoirs was 4.92 million, 77 million, and 15.8 billion cubic meters respectively, accounting for 87%, 77%, and 89% of the full capacity of each.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has reported that Tropical Storm Bebinca will continue to bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to all parts of the country during the early part of this week.