Discover the Spirit of Spain at Dicey Reilly, Friday 26 June 2026

Step into an evening of Spanish charm, exceptional wines, and authentic flavours as Dicey Reilly invites you to a memorable celebration of Spain’s rich culinary traditions.

Enjoy a carefully curated selection of premium Spanish wines, perfectly complemented by a gourmet buffet inspired by the vibrant tastes of España. As you sip and savour each pairing, relax to the sounds of live trio music in an elegant yet welcoming atmosphere designed for an unforgettable night out.

Whether you are a wine enthusiast, a lover of fine cuisine, or simply looking for a special evening with friends, this unique event promises a true taste of Spain in the heart of Pattaya.

Raise a glass, indulge your senses, and celebrate the flavours of Spain with us.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, 26 June 2026

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Price: THB 1,850 net per person

Venue: Dicey Reilly’s

Reservations:

Tel: 038 412 120

Email: [email protected]

For more information, visit: AVANI Hotels & Resorts

Reserve your table today and enjoy an unforgettable Spanish evening filled with fine wine, delicious cuisine, and live entertainment.



















































