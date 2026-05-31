5 common LINE problems that keep coming back and how to prevent them

PATTAYA, Thailand – LINE is one of the most widely used apps in daily life, from chatting with family and coworkers to sending files, photos, and even logging into various services. But despite how familiar people are with it, many users still run into the same recurring problems, especially when changing phones, running out of storage, or trying to recover old chat data.
Here are five of the most common LINE issues users keep experiencing and how to prevent them before they turn into bigger problems.
- Forgetting login details when changing phones
This is one of the most common problems when upgrading or switching devices. Many users forget their password or lose access to the phone number or email linked to their LINE account.
To avoid this, users should always:
- Set and update email and password in LINE settings
- Ensure their registered phone number is still active
- Link LINE with Google or Apple ID if available
- Back up chat history before changing devices
- Check account settings before selling or resetting a phone
- LINE quietly filling up phone storage
Many users are surprised when their phone storage becomes full even without installing many apps. In many cases, LINE is the main cause, as it stores photos, videos, files, stickers, and cache data from chats and groups.
To manage storage:
- Regularly clear LINE cache
- Delete unnecessary files and media
- Leave inactive group chats
- Disable automatic media downloads if not needed
- Move important files to cloud storage or external devices
- Photos visible but unable to download
Another common issue is when old photos still appear in chats but cannot be opened or downloaded. This usually happens because LINE does not store all files permanently.
To prevent this:
- Save important images to your device immediately
- Use Keep or Notes for storing key information
- Upload important files to cloud storage
- Avoid using LINE chats as long-term storage
- Notifications not working properly
Some users miss messages because LINE notifications stop working even though sound settings appear normal. This can lead to missed work, appointments, or delayed responses.
Possible causes include incorrect system settings, battery-saving modes, disabled background activity, or unstable internet connections.
To fix it:
- Check notification settings in both LINE and phone system
- Make sure chats are not muted individually
- Disable aggressive battery-saving modes
- Update LINE to the latest version
- Restart the device if needed
- Lost chats after switching devices or deleting the app
Many users assume that logging back into LINE will restore all chat history. However, chat data and accounts are separate. Without proper backup, old messages may be permanently lost.
To prevent data loss:
- Enable regular chat backup
- Check last backup status
- Use the correct cloud service (iCloud or Google Drive)
- Always back up manually before changing devices or uninstalling the app
- Store important files outside of LINE
Why these problems keep happening
The main reason these issues repeat is that LINE is used as more than just a messaging app. For many users, it becomes a tool for communication, file storage, work, and personal memory all in one place. Over time, data accumulates without proper management, leading to storage issues, missing files, notification errors, and data loss when switching devices.
The five most common LINE problems—forgotten login details, full storage, missing photos, notification failures, and lost chat history—are all preventable. The key is not waiting until problems happen, but regularly managing data, backing up chats, and organizing files properly.
For many users, LINE is not just a chat app, but a digital storage hub for both personal and work life.