5 common LINE problems that keep coming back and how to prevent them

PATTAYA, Thailand – LINE is one of the most widely used apps in daily life, from chatting with family and coworkers to sending files, photos, and even logging into various services. But despite how familiar people are with it, many users still run into the same recurring problems, especially when changing phones, running out of storage, or trying to recover old chat data.

Here are five of the most common LINE issues users keep experiencing and how to prevent them before they turn into bigger problems.







Forgetting login details when changing phones

This is one of the most common problems when upgrading or switching devices. Many users forget their password or lose access to the phone number or email linked to their LINE account.

To avoid this, users should always:

Set and update email and password in LINE settings

Ensure their registered phone number is still active

Link LINE with Google or Apple ID if available

Back up chat history before changing devices

Check account settings before selling or resetting a phone

LINE quietly filling up phone storage

Many users are surprised when their phone storage becomes full even without installing many apps. In many cases, LINE is the main cause, as it stores photos, videos, files, stickers, and cache data from chats and groups.

To manage storage:

Regularly clear LINE cache

Delete unnecessary files and media

Leave inactive group chats

Disable automatic media downloads if not needed

Move important files to cloud storage or external devices

Photos visible but unable to download

Another common issue is when old photos still appear in chats but cannot be opened or downloaded. This usually happens because LINE does not store all files permanently.

To prevent this:

Save important images to your device immediately

Use Keep or Notes for storing key information

Upload important files to cloud storage

Avoid using LINE chats as long-term storage

Notifications not working properly

Some users miss messages because LINE notifications stop working even though sound settings appear normal. This can lead to missed work, appointments, or delayed responses.

Possible causes include incorrect system settings, battery-saving modes, disabled background activity, or unstable internet connections.

To fix it:

Check notification settings in both LINE and phone system

Make sure chats are not muted individually

Disable aggressive battery-saving modes

Update LINE to the latest version

Restart the device if needed







Lost chats after switching devices or deleting the app

Many users assume that logging back into LINE will restore all chat history. However, chat data and accounts are separate. Without proper backup, old messages may be permanently lost.

To prevent data loss:

Enable regular chat backup

Check last backup status

Use the correct cloud service (iCloud or Google Drive)

Always back up manually before changing devices or uninstalling the app

Store important files outside of LINE

Why these problems keep happening

The main reason these issues repeat is that LINE is used as more than just a messaging app. For many users, it becomes a tool for communication, file storage, work, and personal memory all in one place. Over time, data accumulates without proper management, leading to storage issues, missing files, notification errors, and data loss when switching devices.

The five most common LINE problems—forgotten login details, full storage, missing photos, notification failures, and lost chat history—are all preventable. The key is not waiting until problems happen, but regularly managing data, backing up chats, and organizing files properly.

For many users, LINE is not just a chat app, but a digital storage hub for both personal and work life.

















































