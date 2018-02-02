Thailand and Cambodia sign MOU to protect border biodiversity

Bangkok – Thailand and Cambodia have signed on to cooperate on the protection of biodiversity along their shared border, emphasizing joint work at every step.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Gen. Surasak Kanchanarat, representing Thailand, joined his Cambodian counterpart Say Samal in Chiang Mai on Jan. 31 to sign a Memorandum of Understanding for the protection and conservation of biodiversity along the border region. The document encompasses all activities of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and will include exchanges of information, development of human resources, research, analysis and public relations on top of efforts to safeguard biodiversity.