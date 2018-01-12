Thai PM urges linkage of economic corridors at MLC Leaders’ meeting

Phnom Penh – Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha joined the leaders of Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam to discuss regional cooperation issues at the 2nd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Leaders’ meeting, which took place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on the theme “Our River of Peace and Sustainable Development”.

In his speech, Gen Prayut lauded Cambodia and China for co-hosting the event although the MLC framework had been established not so long ago. He suggested future cooperation should be geared towards reducing development gaps, enhancing connectivity and fostering balanced economic growth within the region, without leaving behind underprivileged people in remote areas.

The Thai premier voiced support for China’s leading role in drawing up a connectivity master plan under the MLC framework. The plan covers the setting up of a Mekong-Lancang Economic Corridor as well as the linkage of the One Belt One Road Initiative of China to the GMS Economic Corridors, including the East-West Corridor, North-South Corridor and Southern Corridor.

PM Prayut said Thailand is committed to developing the Mekong River into a river of peace and sustainable development in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Moreover, he confirmed the country’s readiness to host the meeting of the ASEAN Working Group on Water Resources Management later this year.