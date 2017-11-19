Thai Navy celebrates 111th anniversary

Bangkok – The Royal Thai Navy on Friday celebrated the 111th anniversary of its establishment and will hold an international parade on Monday.

Admiral Naris Pratoomsuwan, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy, chaired a religious ceremony to mark the Navy’s auspicious anniversary. The ceremony was attended by former commanders-in-chief and high-ranking officers.

On Monday, November 20, which marks “Royal Thai Navy Day,” there will be an international parade of naval officers and 40 ships from ASEAN nations. The occasion is also intended to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the ASEAN bloc. The parade will take place in Pattaya where the International Fleet Review 2017 is currently taking place.

Monday’s event will be presided over by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.

November 20 is observed annually as Royal Thai Navy Day, commemorating the date in 1906 when HM King Chulalongkorn or King Rama V officially opened the Royal Thai Naval Academy.