Thai, Myanmar immigrations to jointly suppress human trafficking

TAK,(NNT) – Immigration officials from Thailand and Myanmar co-hosted a workshop to jointly suppress human trafficking and facilitate travels of Myanmar migrant workers back to their home country during the Songkran holiday.

Thai Immigration Bureau Chief Pol Lt Gen Natthorn Prosunthorn presided over the openinig ceremony for the joint workshop between the Thai and Myanmar immigration officials in an attempt to block human trafficking by enhancing protocols observed by the immigration officials of both countries in accordance with the international standards.

The immigration chief observed the preparations of Tak immigration checkpoint to facilitate the outbound travels of Myanmar migrant workers to visit their homeland during the Songkran holiday.

According to a cabinet resolution on 14 March 2017, immigration fees will be waived for migrant workers from neighboring countries allowed to visit their home country during 5-30 April 2017. Eligible workers must request for the certification letter from provincial employment offices to be presented along with their pink identity card.

Some 100,000 Myanmar migrant workers are expected to pass through Tak immigration checkpoint during the long holiday.