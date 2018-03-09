Thai Elephant Day raises awareness of importance of elephant conservation

Bangkok – The Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment is organizing activities for Thai Elephant Day in order to raise awareness of the importance of elephant conservation.

Director of the Forest Industry Organization, Ponpen Worawilawan, said that Thailand observes Thai Elephant Day on March 13 each year to underline the importance of elephants in Thai society. Activities this year will take place on March 12-13 at the National Elephant Institute to showcase the cultural relationship between Thailand and elephants, and to encourage further animal conservation.

The National Elephant Institute currently cares for over 100 elephants, including nine that were entrusted to its care by His Majesty King Rama 9. Most of the elephants at the institute are elderly and disabled. The institute also provides free medical assistance for elephants owned by some members of the general public.