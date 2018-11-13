Thai Air Force sending help to flooded communities

Bangkok – The Royal Thai Air Force is delivering supplies of necessities and medications to flooded communities in Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Air Force, ACM Chaiyapruk Didyasarin said rescue helicopters will be deployed to affected areas on request. The Air Force has been sending help to four southern provinces currently battling rain and floods. Medical teams are on standby in case of an emergency.

Chayapol Thitisak, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said his department is working with the military to distribute food, drinking water, and other necessities to the victims. Local officers are conducting a damage assessment for future compensation.