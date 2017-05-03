Taxi cooperatives to face stricter rules

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Cooperative Promotions Department has urged taxi entrepreneurs to make sure that taxi cooperatives operate in line with the law after it found that some taxis had been rented out to drivers without licenses to serve the public.

Director-General of the Cooperative Promotions Department, Vinaroj Supsongsuk attended a meeting on Tuesday with the Department of Land Transport and 58 taxi cooperatives in Bangkok. Mr. Vinaroj said after the meeting that the 58 taxi cooperatives will now discuss how better to control their members and keep a record of their taxi drivers, within 15 days from now. The department and the cooperatives will meet again to reach conclusions and submit them to the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives later, said the Director-General.

The official added that the department will tackle loopholes in the regulation of taxi cooperatives and make a list of taxis which have been operating for more than nine years. The list will be forwarded to the Department of Land Transport and the Royal Thai Police.

The meeting between the two departments and taxi cooperatives was called following complaints about illegal taxi drivers and taxis which have been operating for more than nine years.