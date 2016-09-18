Surat Thani raises safety measures for island-bound tourists

Marine police in Surat Thani have strengthened safety measures for tourists travelling to the islands by boat during the current rainy season.

The frequent stormy weather has prompted marine police to tighten their watch on different piers while ferry operators and boat captains have been instructed to strictly comply with safety rules. Tourists are advised to wear life jackets while on a boat. Continued thundershowers have accentuated the impact of sea waves in the Gulf of Thailand.

Apart from transport safety, security officials have also stepped up surveillance of frequently-visited spots, particularly Koh Phangan and Koh Samui. Authorities have tightened identity checks on tourist arrivals to prevent ill-intentioned people disguising themselves as visitors.