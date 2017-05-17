Soccer game broadcasting pirates arrested

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has arrested three suspects for alleged unauthorized broadcasting of English Premier League soccer games.

Deputy DSI Director General Pol Maj Gen Suriya Singhakamol led a raid in cooperation with the Central Institute of Forensic Science and Mahidol University on five locations in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, and Samut Prakarn to arrest the suspected broadcasting pirates.

The three suspects were identified as a 39-year-old Daryl William Lloyd and a 35-year-old William John Robinson of the United Kingdom, and a 33-year-old Thai national Supattra Raksasat, alongside nine network servers, 49 set top boxes, nine computers and three cell phones which the police seized during the raid.

The UK suspects were granted bail at the request of the British embassy.

The raid followed a complaint from a delegate of the Football Association Premier League Company Limited which holds a broadcasting license for English Premier League matches which were broadcast illegally on 365sport.tv and five other websites. Such piracy was punishable by the Computer Crime Act BE 2550.

Damage was estimated at 100 million baht while the website has been offline following the arrests.