Smoking ban to keep tourists from getting intoxicated at beaches

Bangkok, 28 August 2018 – The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) confirmed that the smoking prohibition at beaches which will reduce waste from cigarette filters and keep tourists from getting intoxicated.

The DMCR raised concerns over the smoking of cigarettes at beaches as the filters are the most commonly found type of garbage found on the beaches, while chemicals from cigarettes such as nicotine, arsenic, pesticides, and carcinogens can contaminate water and affect aquatic animals.

DMCR Director-General Jatuporn Buruspat said some 100,000 pieces of cigarettes have littered each of Thailand’s beaches, leading to the launch of the smoking-free beach campaign at 24 famous beaches such as Bang Saen in Chonburi, Pathong in Phuket, and Hua Hin in Parchuap Khiri Khan.

Under the campaign, those who may smoke outside designated areas or dispose of their cigarettes at unpermitted places will be subject to a maximum of one year in prison or a maximum of 100,000 baht in fine, or both.

He said more smoking areas with multilingual signs have been provided to allow smokers.

The Ministry of Public Health plans to declare public beaches as smoking-free zones. The DMCR chief said the measure will not likely affect tourists, and will make them happier without surrounding toxins.