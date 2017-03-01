Six monks defrocked after they were tested positive for drug use

Six monks at a temple in Suphan Buri province were on Tuesday defrocked after they were tested positive for illicit drug use.

The defrocking of the six monks followed a raid of the temple in Tambon Sa Kaew, Muang district of Suphan Buri by about 20 policemen, defence volunteers, local administration officials and military personnel.

Before the raid on Tuesday, residents living in the neighbourhood of the temple had lodged complaints to the police and local officials, accusing several monks of engaging in drug use and trafficking.

The search team found five methamphetamine tablets in the possession of one of the monks. Several drug use-related equipment were also uncovered.

All the 16 monks in the temple were made to undergo urine tests and six of them were tested positive and eventually defrocked. They were later escorted by police to Sa Kaew police station to face charges.