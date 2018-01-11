Sea-gypsies released on bail after being arrested in national park

Phuket – Sirinat National Park authorities have confirmed they were only enforcing regulations when they arrested a group of Chaolay Rawai sea-gypsies for fishing within park boundaries, with the ethnic group members now released on bail.

The Chaolay Rawai Facebook page reported that six members of the ethnic group were arrested by officials after stopping to rest in park waters. They had recently returned from a fishing expedition off the coast of Phang Nga province. It said all six were released on bail but one had to be sent to hospital due to an existing medical condition.

Pichit Bangchak, a member of the group, assured the community they had no intention of fishing in the park’s reservation and only stopped in its waters to rest and recover from a long stretch of deep sea fishing.

Head of Sirinat National Park, Witoon Dechpramuanphol, said that the arrest was necessary as the group was stationed near a sensitive coral reef but gave an assurance all regulations were followed. He noted that some of the fish seized during the arrest were identified as being from the reef and equipment present on the boat did not conform with the traditional methods of the Chaolay Rawai people.