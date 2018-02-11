Royal rainmaking operations prepared for North

Bangkok – The Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation (DRRAA) is preparing rainmaking operations in the northern provinces to relieve seasonal haze and monitoring airborne particulate matter level.

DRRAA Director-General Surasee Kittimonthon confirmed the department is preparing for royal rainmaking operations in Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Mae Hong Son, Nan, Phrae, Phayao, and Tak, to help relieve seasonal haze which usually occurs in the northern region during March and April.

He said the haze might cause a negative effect on the health of local villagers while the level of airborne particulate matter smaller than 10 microns (PM10) in Tak and Chiang Mai has been increasing. The increased mean PM10 value to more than 120 micrograms per cubic meters in 24 hours could impact people’s health.

The DRRAA expects the rainmaking operations to wash down airborne particulate matter and help combat natural mishaps such as droughts, haze, and forest fires.