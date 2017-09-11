Replicas of royal crematorium to be finished by October 15

THAILAND – Various provinces are building replicas of the royal crematorium to be completed by mid-October.

Nakhon Ratchasima Governor, Wichian Chanthonnothai recently officiated at a religious ceremony to inaugurate the construction of a crematorium replica. The ceremony was witnessed by local government officers and members of the public. The governor said the construction of a steel frame will take about two days while the entire pyre will be finished by October 15th.

In Chumphon province, Governor Narong Pholla-iad recently led local administrative officials, police officers, soldiers, and the general public in a religious ritual to commence the construction of an exact replica of the royal crematorium in Bangkok being built for the state funeral of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Oct 26. The construction is expected to be completed by October 8th.

In Chonburi province, Robinson Shopping Mall and Central Plaza are giving away marigold trees for members of the public to grow at home. The city is hoping to grow a total of 199,999 marigolds which will bloom during the royal funeral. The yellow plants can be picked up at the two shopping centers on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays throughout September.