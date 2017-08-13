Reformed Bangkok bus lines to be trialed starting August 15th

BANGKOK – Bangkok buses will be trialing 8 new routes under a new zoning system starting this August 15.

Department of Land Transport (DLT) Director-General Sanit Phromwong said that to reform bus lines of the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) for greater efficiency and service, the capital’s 8 zones are being collapsed into 4 zones divided by color and signified by an English letter. The zones are G for Green, R for Red, Y for Yellow and B for Blue.

Eight of the routes in the new zones will be trialed starting August 15; they include G21 from Rangsit to Rama 5 Pier and R41 from Thanon Tok to Happy Land.

Buses running the routes will be subject to the same fares currently used across Bangkok but will feature clear signs to indicate they are running the new lines. An evaluation including a collection of feedback from the public will be carried out during the trial with improvements to be implemented within the next 2 years.

DLT is also looking to reform 2 more lines.