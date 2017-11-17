Ranong seizes illegally-acquired farming plots

Ranong – A task force has reclaimed 480 acres of illegally-acquired land in Ranong province.

Officials, led by Governor Jatuphol Piyamputra, discovered that an area consisting of 19 plots of public grazing land in La-un district had been converted into oil palm and rubber plantations by capitalists from other provinces. The land plots are in fact reserved for local landless farmers.

Authorities are preparing to conduct a probe to identify the wrongdoers, against whom the assistant district officer in charge of security will file a police lawsuit. The confiscated land will later be distributed among impoverished villagers.