Public urged to recycle used cell phones to lower toxic waste

Bangkok – A mobile phone recycling campaign by the Pollution Control Department (PCD) has gained popularity since it was introduced in July this year.

The project is a joint effort between the PCD, Chulalongkorn University, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Public Health, the Ministry of the Interior, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission.

According to the Pollution Control Department, there are currently more than 200 million discarded mobile phones in Thailand. The devices will be recycled for the valuable metals that can be extracted, which include gold, bronze, silver and lead.

The metals will then be sold to manufacturers in an effort to lower deforestation, carbon emissions and toxic waste. Proceeds will be donated to charitable organizations.

Member of the public can donate their used cell phones at their local post office, district office, and provincial city hall nationwide from now until December 7.