Public nationwide sign and write messages of blessings to His Majesty the King at Grand Palace

BANGKOK – The general public from all across the nation are continuing to visit the Sahathaisamakhon pavilion at the Grand Palace to sign and write well wishing messages to His Majesty the King to express their loyalty.

Government officials, representatives of various organizations as well as the general public nationwide are flocking to the Sahathaisamakhon pavilion to sign and write message of blessings and offer vases of flowers and other items to His Majesty the King.

One of the message of appreciation reflects on His Majesty’s the King’s benevolence for the public about education, and as he is a teacher who disseminates the philosophy of sufficiency economy to benefit the country.

The public can sign and write well-wishing messages to His Majesty the King at the Sahathai Samakhom Pavilion in the Grand Palace every day from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.