Public to be allowed to take pictures of crematorium in Nov

Bangkok – The royal crematorium at Sanam Luang will be open to the general public throughout November.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Tanasak Patimapragorn said all the structures and components needed for the cremation ceremony are 100% ready and scaffolding has already been removed from Sanam Luang.

As of now, he said only members of the media are allowed on the ceremonial ground, whereas members of the general public will be able to visit and take pictures of the crematorium between November 2nd and November 30th.

During this period, there will be five entrances to Sanam Luang, 3 of which are for Thai citizens, 1 for foreigners, and 1 for monks and people with disabilities.