Police commissioner general vows to solve traffic woes, combat crimes

BANGKOK – Police Commissioner General Pol. Gen. Chakthip Chaichinda pledged to promptly solve traffic woes and continually combat crimes on occasion of the National Police Day 2016.

The police chief assured that the people will feel safe and satisfied with the police performances especially involving the traffic congestion and crimes and that nobody could unlawfully interfere in the police affairs.

Meanwhile, Pol. Gen. Chakthip said a police reform plan will be finished and submitted to the government in the next few months. As part of the reform plan, people will be provided conveniences and hospitality at police stations, he said.

He said he had been satisfied with the police performances such as the successful handling of sensational crime cases over the last 12 months.