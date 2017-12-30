Police bust Cambodia-based scammer gang

Bangkok – Police have busted a scammer gang based in Cambodia.

Deputy Chief of the Tourist Police Bureau, Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpan, held a press conference Friday to announce the arrest of the gang of 20 members following complaints that a number of victims were duped into transferring money to those claiming to be state authorities.

General Surachet said police had been tracking several fraud gangs and had captured one led by a Taiwanese named Chen Yuan Kai. Chen’s gang members were divided into two groups: the first group consisted of females who posed as government officials while the latter was comprised of males who pretended to be police.

The Taiwanese scammer had been arrested before but escaped from the country after being released on bail. He then formed a scammer ring. His Thai wife undertook the procurement of conmen with Paisan On-em as an assistant. Five gang members have already fled overseas. All the gang members have been charged with fraud and involvement in a transnational crime organization.

Police also held a media conference on countrywide sweeps against crime, with news of the arrests of 30 suspects found in possession of firearms and drugs.