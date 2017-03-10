PM’s Office Spokesperson affirms government not raising VAT

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson has clarified that the government is not preparing to increase the nation’s Value Added Tax (VAT) rate by 1 percent as being publicized.

Prime Minister’s Office Spokesperson Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd has refuted claims the administration has prepared to raise VAT by 1 percent, saying that the story being presented by the media is likely a misunderstanding of the Prime Minister’s intent. He clarified that the remark that sparked the story was in response to questions from the public on how the government will meet their demands, to which the Prime Minister noted funding for all state projects cannot come from taxation alone and sacrifices, such as an increase of VAT, would be needed.

The spokesman affirmed the remark does not mean the government has a policy to raise VAT and assured that it is aware many citizens are already burdened by high costs of living. He urged the media to disseminate a better understanding of the situation and asked that the issue not be distorted into an attack on the administration.