PM receives US Senate Resolution honoring the late King

Bangkok – The Prime Minister has received a copy of the US Senate’s resolution honoring His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as part of his trip to enhance ties between Thailand and the United States.

On the final day of his official visit to America, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha met with President Pro Tempore of the U.S. Senate, Orrin Hatch, at Capitol Hill to receive a copy of the house’s resolution honoring the late King for his support of Thai-US relations throughout his 70 year reign.

The PM later met with Speaker of the US House of Representatives Paul Ryan and took a tour of the Rotunda dome within the building.

Leaving from the Senate, the premier chaired a discussion involving Thai investors in the US where representatives from both sides voiced readiness to cooperate in trade and to enhance US trade with Thailand and ASEAN.

Gen Prayut told the gathering that he would continue to push for stronger ties between the private sectors of Thailand and the United States on the basis of mutual benefit, calling on Thai business people to draft a new data set that better represents the country in its current state.

On the final evening of his visit, the PM attended a dinner organized by the US-ASEAN Business Council and the US Chamber of commerce in his honor. At the function, Gen Prayut voiced his appreciation of US President Donald Trump and his country for honoring Thailand in spite of its many limitations, saying that the continued good ties underline the US’ genuine friendship with Thailand. He also recommended that Thailand and the US adhere to a treaty that ensures US businesspeople have equal rights with local operators in Thailand and that its practical application would help achieve a trade goal worth 8.5 billion USD.

The PM’s final mission while in the US is to meet Thai communities before departing for Thailand.