PM Prayut meets with German Ambassador to Thailand

Bangkok, 2nd August 2018 (NNT) – The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Kingdom of Thailand, Peter Pruegel, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, on the occasion of his completion of tenure.

During the meeting at Government House, Bangkok, on Wednesday (Aug 1st), the Prime Minister commended the German Ambassador for his active role in strengthening relations between the two countries throughout his tenure in Thailand.

Gen. Prayut affirmed that Thailand has been undergoing political, social, and economic development and reform in accordance with the government’s roadmap to attain complete democracy.

The German Ambassador expressed pleasure to have been working in Thailand during the past three years. He said Thailand and Germany have forged closer relations in economic cooperation, trade and investment, vocational education, science and technology, and innovation. Both countries also have potential for further cooperation in various areas through the Eastern Economic Corridors (EEC) development project.

Thailand is set to take over the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2019, and hopes to upgrade mutual cooperation and relations between Thailand, Germany, the ASEAN, and the European Union (EU).