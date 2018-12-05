PM leads opening of reservoir construction project in Chaiyaphum

Chaiyaphum – The Prime Minister traveled with Cabinet ministers to Chaiyaphum province this week to open the Royally Initiated Lam Sapung Reservoir construction project and unveil the nation’s 111th weir, the Lo Yai water conservation weir.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha led Cabinet ministers to Nong Bua Daeng district of Chaiyaphum province and drove a tractor as part of the opening ceremony of the Royally Initiated Lam Sapung Reservoir construction project. The project is to develop the Chi River and is part of the northeastern water management plan. The reservoir will control and store water for use by citizens and farms. Its construction will take from 2019 to 2024 and cost 3.1 billion baht.

Addressing citizens, the PM called Chaiyaphum his second home as it was the birthplace of his mother and thanked all for supporting him and contributing to development efforts.

The premier then led his delegation to Lo Yai Forest in the province’s Muang district to open the nation’s 111th weir. The structure uses solar power and supports a reforestation effort in line with the Lo Yai Forest preservation program.

Gen Prayut thanked all gathered at the ceremony for their contributions to water and forest conservation and asked them to ensure an ecological balance with their needs. He then planted a Yellow Star tree and scattered seeds in the nearby forest before viewing an exhibition on parks in Chaiyaphum and efforts to combat forest fires.