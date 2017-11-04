PM, Deputy PM chair Royal Kathin ceremonies

Bangkok – The Prime Minister and his deputy presided Friday over separate merit-making ceremonies to offer royal Kathin robes to two royal monasteries in Bangkok.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha traveled to Wat Nuan Noradit Worawihan in Phasi Charoen district to chair the annual Royal Kathin ceremony organized by the Office of the Prime Minister. The ceremony was attended by Cabinet members, the Governor of Bangkok, civil servants of the Prime Minister’s Office, administrators, teachers and students from Wat Nuan Noradit School, and members of the general public. Donations made by charitable people totaled over 5 million baht.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister planted a yellow star tree, the symbolic tree of the Tenth Reign, and an ironwood tree, which is the symbol of Wat Nuan Noradit Worawihan.

Meanwhile, at Wat Awut Wikasitaram in Bang Phlat district, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon hosted the Defense Ministry’s Royal Kathin ceremony of the year 2017.

Wat Awut Wikasitaram is an ancient temple, established about 247 years ago under the name Wat Pak Khlong Bang Phlat. It was later classified as a third-class royal monastery. In 1989, the Royal Thai Army received permission to set up a crematorium in the temple to serve deceased officials of the military as well as public members.