PM denies rumor of Prawit’s resignation

Bangkok – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has played down a rumor that Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has tendered his resignation amid the ongoing luxury watch scandal.

The PM has pleaded with the public to wait for investigation results from the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), which is responsible for the probe into Gen Prawit’s possession of many luxury time pieces.

Gen Prayut denied a rumor that his deputy had tendered his resignation under public pressure and criticism, but stated that Gen Prawit is willing to step down if the anti-graft agency finds him guilty.

He stressed that the administration doesn’t have the power to invoke Article 44 of the interim constitution to strip Gen Prawit off his position as suggested by some people, adding that the special law can only be utilized upon a request of governmental agencies and independent organizations such as the NACC.