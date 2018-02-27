PM congratulates “Chao Laem” on latest victory

Bangkok – Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha congratulated “Chao Laem” after the Thai boxer successfully retained his World Boxing Council’s (WBC) title on Sunday.

Sisaket Nakhonluang Promotion, aka Chao Laem, defended his WBC super-flyweight title by beating Mexico’s Juan Francisco Estrada on a majority decision.

Gen Prayut expressed his admiration for the boxer’s victory, saying it made the people of Thailand happy, garnering reputation and national pride for the country.

He said Chao Laem’s success was earned by patience, astuteness and determination, and that all Thai people should follow suit.