PM: Ban on riding in truck bed to be strictly enforced after Songkran

BANGKOK, (NNT) – The Prime Minister has affirmed that the prohibition against riding on the bed of a pickup truck has long existed but it will be relaxed during this Songkran Festival to allow commuters to adjust themselves.

During the Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha tasked the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Transport with ensuring convenience and safety for road users this Songkran holiday. He ordered stringent inspections at road checkpoints and installations of CCTV cameras to help settle any disputes between motorists. In order not to ruin the festive mood, related authorities were told to handle trivial offenses on the road with leniency and always give warnings first.

As for the government’s move to prohibit people from riding in the back of pickup trucks, Gen Prayut clarified that this law has already been in use for over 20 years and affirmed it will not be repealed. He said the law is being eased during this Songkran Festival so as to allow time for pickup truck passengers to learn about the do’s and don’ts and adjust their behavior accordingly.

As the prohibition will take full effect after Songkran, the premier asked the people to understand law enforcers, who will have to take action against violators indiscriminately.