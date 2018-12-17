PCD cleans-up river in no litter campaign

Bangkok – The Pollution Control Department (PCD) Director-General, Pralong Dumrongthai, said the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) has joined hands with Thammasat University, the Ministry of Interior, civil society organizations, and partners, to arrange a boat rowing activity to clean up garbage from the Chao Phraya River, from Pak Nam Pho along a 400-kilometer stretch to the river mouth in the Gulf of Thailand.

The activity, which is taking place from now until December 23, runs from Nakhon Sawan to Uthai Thani, Chainat, Singburi, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Bangkok, and Samut Prakan.

Participants have so far removed many kinds of garbage from the river, including clothes, plastic bags, spray cans, engine oil containers, electrical circuit boards, floor bleach gallons, pesticide, lighters, Krathong, branches, leaves, glasses, plastic bottles and metal.

The PCD is also constantly testing the water samples collected at each event location.

The PCD chief said this event is aimed to call upon villagers by the river to stop littering into the river. The general public are also invited to join the activity close to their home in designated locations, or sign up online to make a declaration to stop littering.