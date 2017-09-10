Pattani’s premium durians featured at Songkhla fair

SONGKHLA – The Pattani goods fair, which is being held at the Central Festival Hat Yai shopping mall in Songkhla province, which concludes on Tuesday, September 12th.

The highlight of the event is “Sai Khao” durians which are well-known among Thai and foreign consumers for their soft golden texture, sweet taste and aromatic smell. Sai Khao durians are also low in carbohydrates.

The fruit is grown in Sai Khao sub-district of Khok Pho district in Pattani province and ranks among the top five strains of durian in Thailand.

The fair also offers other processed agricultural goods including organic salted fish from Nong Chik district, which is a premium product with a hefty price tag of between 1,500 – 1,700 baht a kilogram.