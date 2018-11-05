All passengers rescued from burning yacht in Phuket

Phuket – A yacht caught fire on Saturday evening at Ao Kung bay in Phuket but all passengers aboard were rescued to safety.

The fire occurred around 4.00 p.m. during heavy downpours when a lightning bolt struck and completely destroyed the catamaran but all the nine foreign passengers were rescued in time.

The MJ yacht had left Yacht Heaven Marina in Thalang district before it caught fire.

Deputy Phuket Provincial Governor Thanyawat Charnphinit, Thalang District Chief Officer Adul Choothong and officials inspected the wreckage.