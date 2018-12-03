Pai district promotes environmentally-friendly tourism

Mae Hong Son – Pai district and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plan to promote environmentally-friendly tourism with a clean-up campaign.

Some 400 villagers and government officials as well as tourists and the general public joined in the inaugural clean-up campaign promoting the environmentally-friendly tourism.

TAT Mae Hong Son Office Director Yothin Tumtimthong said the campaign was designed to promote environmental awareness, reduce waste, prepare spots for tourists during peak season, and show the public unity in environmental conservation efforts.

He said the TAT has made agreements with many related agencies to constantly hold environmentally-friendly tourism activities, calling upon all sides to participate in the sustainable conservation effort.