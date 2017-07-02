Pacifist police officer rewarded for heroic act

BANGKOK – A police officer from Huai Khwang Police Station has been rewarded for his kindness and heroism after he gave a hug to a knife-wielding man.

Officer Anirut Malee received a certificate of honor from Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, the Royal Thai Police chief, as a token of appreciation for his outstanding service.

Anirut provided an exceptional example of how to defuse a potentially violent situation when he calmed a 45-year-old man who entered Huai Khwang Police Station with a knife. Instead of pulling out his gun, the officer sat down and talked to the armed man, quickly persuading the assailant to hand over the knife. Anirut then reached out and gave him a reassuring hug.

His sensible act was caught on CCTV and has been widely praised on the internet. The unnamed assailant was later sent to a hospital for an evaluation of his mental state and no charges were reported.