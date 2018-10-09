One-month campaign launched to crack down on overstaying foreigners

Bangkok – The Ministry of Defense plans to crack down on any foreigners who might possibly stay in Thailand beyond the expiry of their visa under a one-month campaign.

Ministry of Defense’s spokesman Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich said Defense Minister Prawit Wongsuwan has ordered national security agencies in military and administrative sectors to enhance measures to protect visitors and eliminate alleged transnational criminals who might possibly enter the country as tourists.

He said the authorities have recently received many complaints from the general public regarding communities of foreigners residing in Bangkok and other provinces, allegedly running suspicious businesses.

The immigration bureau has been instructed to strictly enforce the immigration law to any foreigners residing in Thailand beyond the expiration or revocation of their visa, especially regarding any blacklisted persons, along with the verification of a foreigner’s work permit within the one- month time.

The immigration bureau is yet to speed up the establishment of the foreigners’ biometric identification database, the immigration screening system, and linking the visa information system electronically at all immigration units to enable immigration officials to access a centralized data base that includes information about visas and residency.

He encouraged the general public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity of foreigners to authorities.