Officials reclaim encroached land in Kaeng Krachan National Park

Phetchaburi – The Phaya Sua Task Force has reclaimed encroached land in Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi province, following the discovery of an illegal durian farm.

The team, which included local administrative authorities, police officers, and park rangers, apprehended and interrogated six workers found at the three-rai plantation. The raid was quickly organized, after satellite imagery indicated encroachment in the area.

Initial questioning revealed that the mastermind behind the encroachment is a police officer working in Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan. The workers also indicated that the encroachment began in 2016.

The suspects are now being detained at the Kaeng Krachan Police Station for further legal proceedings and investigation. Authorities confiscated all evidence from the site and will soon summon the alleged mastermind for questioning.