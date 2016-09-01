OAG postpones decision on indictment against former Dhammakaya abbot

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has postponed its decision on whether or not to indict the former Dhammakaya abbot and the former Chairman of Khlongchan Credit Union Cooperative Limited on money laundering charges.

OAG Spokesperson Somnuek Siangkong revealed that the decision will be made October 6 as more investigation reports are needed. Phra Dhammachayo, the former abbot of Pathum Thani’s Dhammakaya Temple, and former President of Khlongchan Credit Union Cooperative Limited Chairman Suphachai Srisupa-aksorn are allegedly complicit in money laundering and financial fraud.

The OAG Spokesperson added the prosecutors needed more time to thoroughly look into case documents.

Currently released on bail, two former Khlongchan Credit Union Cooperative Limited employees allegedly involved in the case, Saranya Manmat and Thongpin Kanlom, are also expected to report themselves to the OAG on October 6, at 10 am.