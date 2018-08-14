Northern and northeastern regions warned of more rain

Bangkok – Residents in the North and the Northeast are being warned of more rainfall, flash floods, mudslides, overflows and run-offs over the next seven days.

The Meteorological Department says the incoming rain is triggered by a depression in the upper part of South China Sea, which will likely move to north Vietnam on August 15-16. This will result in more precipitation in the Northern and Northeastern regions of Thailand. The department has urged the locals in these areas to brace for the impact.

The southwestern monsoon hovering over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand is reportedly gaining strength and sea waves could be 2-4 meters high. All boats should proceed with caution and small vessels should remain ashore. Residents are warned of strong gusts.

Meanwhile, the water mass in Kaeng Krajan Dam in Phetchaburi province was last measured at 726 million cubic meters. The Royal Irrigation Department has installed 15 water pumps to reduce the volume. Officials are reportedly keeping an eye on the dam.

Officials overseeing the Nam Oon Dam said the amount of water in the reservoir is recorded at 534 million cubic meters, which has yet to reach the dam’s spillway, an indication that nearby areas are still safe.

The Vajiralongkorn Dam is currently holding 7.5 billion cubic meters of water. Officials said the rate of inflow has reduced and that there have been no reports on damage caused by water discharges.