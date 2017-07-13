New tourism target from TAT Governor

BANGKOK – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor aims to improve Thailand’s earnings from tourism as a global top seven, while revealing that 18.2 million tourists had visited the Kingdom during the first half of 2017.

TAT Governor Yutthasak Suphasorn disclosed that the TAT has set the working guidelines for 2018, working towards the concept of “Think BIG” that will drive the relevant agencies.

The TAT aims to generate revenue of four trillion baht from tourism by 2021, which will elevate Thailand’s status as the world’s top seven countries with high earnings from tourism, eyeing a target of 40 million foreign tourists. By then, the competitiveness of Thailand’s tourism will reach a global ranking of 25.

For the first half of the year, the TAT governor said that there were 18.2 million tourists visiting Thailand, higher than the same period last year by 4.3 percent.