NBTC to tackle live streaming of copyrighted content

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) will take controls of the sales of pirated goods online.

Vice NBTC President Nathee Sukonrat said the agency had agreed to set up a subcommittee to regulate live internet broadcasting which may promote the sales of pirated content.

The subcommittee will control all internet broadcasts outside of traditional TV networks, or the Over-the-Top (OTT) media. The one-year subcommittee will protect the television and radio industry from being affected by the unauthorized internet broadcasting.