Nationwide ceremonies held today in remembrance of the late King’s 89th birthday anniversary

Religious activities were held nationwide Monday morning to pay tribute and to remember the 89th birthday anniversary of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

In Bangkok several thousands of government officials and members of the public arrived before dawn Monday at the Bhumibol Bridge 1 to take part in the ceremony to offer alms to 999 monks on the bridge to mark the beloved King’s 89 birthday anniversary.

The Bhumibol Bridge, also known as the Industrial Ring Road Bridge is part of the 13 kilometrelong Industrial Ring Road connecting southern Bangkok with Samut Prakan Province.

Chairing the ceremony at 06.19 am was Deputy Prime Minister Gen Tanasak Patimapragon.

After offering alms to monks, Gen Tanasak led the crowd in a pledge of allegiance to the late King that they will do good deeds in dedication to His Majesty.

They later joined in singing the Royal Anthem.

People attending the ceremony today were given “Father’s Soils”, a small bag of soils which were collected from 76 provinces where the King used to visit and where the royal projects are located.

The souls are mixed with soils collected from the Wang Srapathum Palace in Bangkok.

A total of 19,999 sets of soils were handed out, along with 50,000 pins made in Thai numeric number 9.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Culture also organized an alms giving ceremony for 189 monks to mark the late King Bhumibol Adulaydej’s birthday, According to the NNT.

The ceremony was held in collaboration with the National Office of Buddhism and the Crown Property Bureau Monday morning in front of Bangkok City Hall where the 189 monks attended. Culture Minister Veera Rojpojanarat and Bangkok Governor Pol Gen Asawin Kwanmuang co-presided over the ceremony.

Bangkok residents as well as local government officials were also among the participants.