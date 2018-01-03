National Police Chief thanks all sectors for peaceful NY

Bangkok – National Police Chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda has expressed his gratitude to members of all sectors for complying with safety regulations during the New Year holidays.

According to a National Police spokesperson Pol Col Kritsana Pattanacharoen, law and order was well maintained during New Year celebrations thanks to entertainment venue operators and revelers mostly obeying the law.

Gen Chaijinda also expressed gratitude to police officers and other security personnel for their hard work.

As for the home safety program in Bangkok, the spokesperson said more than 8,700 home owners participated this year, 42.6% more than the previous year.

He said it was a good sign that the police had gained more confidence and cooperation from civilians and that they would be able to effectively prevent criminal activities in the future.