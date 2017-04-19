Narathiwat hosts international lion dance competition

NARATHIWAT, (NNT) – Narathiwat province has hosted the sixth international lion dance competition on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the Chao Mae Tomo Shrine.

The competition was attended by the provincial governor, local administrators, and heads of the Narathiwat Chamber of Commerce, as well as the board of the Chao Mae Tomo Shrine.

The competition started on April 12th and will conclude on April 21st, featuring 20 teams from China, Brunei, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand. Each team dazzled the crowd with their own unique choreography and energy.

The Governor of Narathiwat said the competition aims to elevate the art as an international sport, and encourages cultural exchanges between participating countries.