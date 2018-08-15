Mudslide forces temporary road closure in Ranong

Ranong – Flash floods have been reported in several areas of Ranong province, prompting local authorities to be on standby to provide assistance to those in need.

A mudslide near the Pun Ya Ban waterfall has temporarily closed Phet Kasem Road. Local authorities are removing debris and large rocks that are blocking the road. More rain could potentially worsen the situation.

Several communities and roads in Ranong Municipality remain inundated as heavy rains make it difficult to drain flood waters away. Survival items have already been distributed among those affected.

Ranong Governor Jatupoj Piyamputara has instructed local authorities to closely monitor the situation and advised people to stay updated on the weather forecast.

In Phetchaburi province, 20 navy boats have been deployed to push floodwaters into the sea to prevent inundation of residential areas.