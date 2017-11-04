Mobike debuts at Kasetsart Univ

Bangkok – Mobike, a station-less bike sharing system from China has made its debut in Thailand at Kasetsart University.

The inauguration, called Mobike First Ride in KU, is a collaborative project between Advanced Info Service (AIS) and Kasetsart University in Bangkok. The Mobike system allows users to rent bicycles through the Mobike application. Each bike is equipped with GPS to prevent theft and to enable users to access the nearest available one.

Acting Kasetsart University president, Chongrak Wachrinrat said the introduction of Mobike bicycles to the campus was to raise awareness of the need to conserve energy and lessen traffic congestion and urge the public to improve their wellbeing.

The first batch of 360 Mobike bicycles are now in service. During a three-month trial period, users are required to pay a deposit of 99 baht. After that, they will be charged 10 baht for a 30 minute ride. Service fees are payable via the Mobike application’s QR code.